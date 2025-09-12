E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Flood victims pin hopes on govt for reconstruction

Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 09:45am

With anxiety and anguish writ large on her face, Yasmin Bibi, a 60-year-old widow, sits along with her family outside a relief camp near Chuhng on Multan Road.

She [perhaps] is contemplating a daunting future after floods ravaged their home in the illegally developed Theme Park housing scheme. Her 35-year-old daughter, Shabana, watches as her own children insist on having their clothes and toys back they used to play with at their house which has been surrounded by the flood water like many others in the scheme since August 28.

“She starts weeping when someone talks about the floodwater that ruined her and the other kids’ clothes and toys,” says Shabana. “We never thought we would face such a terrible situation.”

Theme Park residents camped in a field near Chuhng. — Dawn
