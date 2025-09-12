E-Paper | September 12, 2025

14 Indian ports to turn back sanctioned vessels

Reuters Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 08:31am

NEW DELHI: India’s Adani group has stopped accepting vessels that are sanctioned by the Eur­o­pean Union, US and Bri­t­ain at all of its ports, sou­rces said and orders issued by Adani Ports and Logi­stics show.

Adani, which operates 14 ports, has issued multiple orders with similar contents. “To safeguard the legal and commercial interests of the Port, we hereby emphasize that sanctioned vessels are not accepted,” it said in the orders.

India, the biggest buyer of seaborne Russian oil, has been tightening surve­illance of vessels and tran­sactions involving Russian supplies.

Russian oil is mostly supplied on shadow fleet, after the US, EU and UK imp­osed a raft of sanct­i­ons targeting vessels, traders and companies among others to curb Moscow’s oil revenue, its economic lifeline.

The orders said that san­ctioned vessels shall not be permitted entry, berthing or use of port services and facilities. “At the time of nomination, the vessel’s agent shall be required to provide written undertaking that the vessel is not subject to sanctions,” it said.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

