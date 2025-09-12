E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Gridlock across Karachi as rain-hit roads stay closed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 11:02am
People survey the destruction caused by heavy rains to the new Hub Canal, which was inaugurated by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari less than a month ago. Opposition parties have criticised the Sindh government for its alleged substandard construction, with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Haleem Adil Sheikh, who visited the canal on Thursday, demanding an independent commission to probe the collapse of the Rs12bn project. Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation officials said the rains and floodwater severely damaged the old and new canals, and repair work has already begun. However, water supply
KARACHI: Citizens faced hours-long traffic jams on Thursday after both the Korangi Causeway and EBM Road were closed due to flooding from the overflowing Malir River, officials said.

With these key routes shut down, traffic was diverted to a single lane on Jam Sadiq Bridge, which caused clogging of roads across the city.

The Korangi Industrial Area was also hit hard by the traffic mess as traders said that the road closures disrupted industries’ operations by up to 30 per cent.

The situation turned worse as repair work on the Jam Sadiq Bridge left only one of its seven lanes open, which severely limited the flow of vehicular traffic.

DIG Traffic Karachi Pir Mohammed Shah told Dawn that rainwater from Malir River had flooded both the Causeway and EBM Road. With both roads closed and only one lane available on the Jam Sadiq Bridge, traffic blockages are inevitable, he said.

The DIG added that the district administration was working to clear the roads, but if not done by Friday, commuters should expect continued traffic chaos.

Meanwhile, Junaid Naqi, president of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, said in a statement that the recent rains in Karachi had severely disrupted industrial activity.

Whenever it rains, industrial operations come to a standstill, and exports are delayed, he added.

Mr Naqi further said that more than half of the workers couldn’t get to the factories because roads were closed, and many stayed away due to safety concerns.

The disruption also caused delays in export orders and shipping schedules, putting the country’s foreign exchange earnings at risk, he added.

He pointed out that had the projects like an alternative road and a flyover at the Korangi Causeway and Main Korangi Road been completed on time, the crisis could have been avoided.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

