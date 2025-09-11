Hamas says attack against leaders in Doha won’t change Gaza ceasefire demands

An official has said an Israeli attack that targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar this week will not change the Palestinian group’s terms for ending the conflict in Gaza, Reuters reports.

In a televised address, Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum said the strike targeted the group’s negotiating delegation while they were discussing a new ceasefire proposal delivered by the Qatari prime minister just a day earlier.

“At the moment of the terrorist attack, the negotiating delegation was in the process of discussing its response to the proposal,” he said.

Barhoum reaffirmed Hamas’s key demands: a full ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a real prisoner-for-hostage exchange, humanitarian relief and reconstruction of the enclave.