‘Shame’ Israel still denying media access to Gaza: watchdog

The Foreign Press Association has condemned Israel for continuing to deny independent access to foreign journalists nearly two years into the fighting in Gaza, AFP reports.

“Israel must stop killing journalists in Gaza and give the foreign press free and independent access to the territory,” said the association, which has more than 350 members working for foreign media outlets in Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

“This continued and institutionalised delay in the process is a mark of shame on Israel and its allies, who have too often chosen not to speak up in defence of basic press freedoms,” the board of the association said in a statement.

The association pointed out that Israel’s supreme court had repeatedly postponed hearings on its petition demanding access to Gaza.

