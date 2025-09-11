NDMA chairman says Pakistan facing “last monsoon spell”

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik said that Pakistan is facing the final monsoon spell of this season and added that during the past two days, the floodwater heading south was “losing steam”.

“The water in our rivers came in two layers,” he explained. “The first is hitting Guddu Barrage, the other is at Panjnad. Based on this information, we expect that it will stabilise in the next two to three days.”

The NDMA chief noted that the prime minister and chief of army staff are properly documenting the losses of lives, homes, livestock and livelihoods since August 25.

“All military formations and responders are part of the national response,” Lt Gen Malik said. “The unusual flow in the Sutlej, Chenab and Ravi Rivers, which we saw at the start of these floods, have now stabilised.

“However, we have seen very stressful flow over the past three to four days, due to which hydraulic structures and embankments have been strengthened,” he added.