September 11, 2025

Al-Mawasi ‘overcrowded, under-resourced’ as displaced people pile in

Published September 11, 2025

Israel’s military operation in Gaza City is systematically pushing people out, moving them to Al-Mawasi, Tareq Abu Azzoum reports for Al Jazeera.

“That’s where the Israeli military has ordered people to go.

“I’m in one of those areas in al-Mawasi right now and there is a sea of makeshift tents,” he says. “There’s been a relative surge in the number of families turning up here over the past hour. They are struggling under the scorching heat to set up their flimsy tents to start living in this very overcrowded, under-resourced area.”

Azzoum adds that despite the area being promoted by the Israeli military as a safe humanitarian zone, there are scarce water sources and medical services here. People are also complaining about the smell of smoke, uncollected garbage piling up and human waste.

“In addition, we have clearly seen Israeli drones hovering overhead, sending a clear message that nowhere in Gaza is safe,” Azzoum reports.

