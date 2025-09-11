Israeli president says Tel Aviv ‘ready for complete deal’ with Hamas to end conflict, get hostages

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has said Israel “is ready for a complete deal, the end of war, getting our hostages back and moving forward”, Al Jazeera reports.

“This is what Israel is willing to do, and it’s waiting and waiting and waiting, and we see all the time how they [Hamas] manipulate the proposals,” Herzog said in response to a question from a journalist at the Chatham House think tank in London.

Herzog’s comments came a day after Israel attacked a Hamas delegation in Doha, reportedly while it was there to discuss a ceasefire proposal by the US, in a strike widely condemned by the global community.