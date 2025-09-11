‘Asean committed to deepening cooperation with Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: The Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Secretary General Siti Rozaimeriyanty Dato Haji Abdul Rahman reaffirmed AIPA’s commitment to deepening cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

She commended Pakistan’s growing leadership in regional parliamentary dialogue and welcomed the ISC initiative as a timely and inclusive platform.

She met SenateChairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at his residence.

Mr Gilani extended warm greetings on behalf of the Senate and people of Pakistan. He congratulated her on her groundbreaking leadership as AIPA’s first female Secretary General and on receiving the prestigious Honorary Fellow Award from the Asean Federation of Engineering Organizations, recognizing her contributions to regional development.

The Senate chairman highlighted Pakistan’s longstanding relationship with Asean, noting that Pakistan became a Sectoral Dialogue Partner in 1993, with bilateral cooperation expanding through the Asean–Pakistan Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee (AP-JSCC).

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s active engagement with AIPA since securing Observer Status in 2022, including participation in its annual assemblies and thematic forums.

The cairman briefed her on the establishment of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), launched earlier this year in Seoul under his leadership.

Guided by the principles of Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity, and Universally Shared Values, ISC aims to promote global parliamentary dialogue and shared solutions to common challenges.

He announced that Pakistan will host the inaugural ISC Conference in Islamabad this November, under the theme “Peace, Stability, and Development”, and formally invited AIPA to participate.

The chairman reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to gender equality, inclusive growth, and democratic governance. He stressed the importance of promoting women’s leadership in policymaking and diplomacy as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s development strategy.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to human rights, democratic values, and the protection of marginalized communities, underlining the critical role of parliament in promoting justice, inclusion, and accountability.

Both sides agreed on the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation to address shared challenges and foster inclusive development. They discussed opportunities for enhanced collaboration in areas such as the digital economy, renewable energy, climate adaptation, education, and infrastructure development. The Chairman emphasized the importance of sustained engagement through platforms such as AIPA, ISC, the UN, and OIC to promote peace, equity, and regional solidarity.

Both sides reaffirming their resolve to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy, uphold shared values, and work toward a peaceful and prosperous future for the broader region.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025