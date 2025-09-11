E-Paper | September 11, 2025

20 years on, Balakot courts functioning in shelters

Our Correspondent Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:24am

MANSEHRA: Twenty years have passed since Balakot was devastated by an earthquake but the local courts and lawyer chambers still function in makeshift shelters to the misery of advocates and litigants.

“The provincial government approved Rs570 million funds for the judicial complex and even tendering process for it was completed earlier this year but work has yet to begin,” Balakot Tehsil Bar Association president Sardar Ashfaq told reporters on Thursday.

He said judges, lawyers and litigants continued to bear the brunt of the 2005 earthquake, as the government, despite acquiring land outside the Red Zone in 2016, had failed to commence work on the judicial complex, lawyers’ offices, and waiting sheds for litigants.

“We are about to mark the 20th anniversary of the devastating tremors next month, yet survivors remain without adequate civic services,” he said.

Work on judicial complex awaited despite funding approval, tendering

Mr Ashfaq said those courts and offices didn’t even have basic facilities like lavatories, to the suffering of judicial officers, lawyers and litigants.

The bar president said the government had earmarked Rs150 million in the current fiscal year for the groundbreaking of the judicial complex and boundary wall, but no practical steps had been taken to start the project.

“The post of civil judge has been vacant for the last five consecutive years, delaying the disposal of cases and adding to the backlog,” he said.

Mr Ashfaq said that the chief justices of the Peshawar High Court had also visited the acquired piece of land many times.

He appealed to Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur to ensure the immediate release of Rs530 million for the construction of the judicial complex and lawyers’ chambers within the stipulated period.

TOURIST SECURITY: Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Range Nasir Mehmood Satti on Wednesday directed police to ensure foolproof security for Pakistanis and foreigners visiting Hazara or bound for Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Hospitality is the pride and centuries-old tradition of our province. You should welcome national and foreign tourists wholeheartedly on your soil, instead of asking irrelevant questions that have nothing to do with your professional obligations,” Mr Satti said during a workshop at the Police Training School here.

Police personnel from Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kolai-Palas and Upper and Lower Kohistan attended the workshop.

The DIG said Hazara was blessed with towering mountains, serene lakes and vast meadows, attracting visitors from across the country and abroad.

“We must provide foolproof security to tourists instead of handling them in an unprofessional way to discourage tourism,” he said.

On the occasion, SP Rashim Jehangir urged police personnel to recognise their professional responsibilities and avoid acts that could tarnish the department’s image.

She said if police welcomed visitors and gave them a sense of security, tourism would be enhanced.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...