Netanyahu compares Doha attack to US killing of Bin Laden

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has compared Israel’s strike in Doha to the US killing of Osama bin Laden, threatening Qatar and other countries to “expel [Hamas leaders] or bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will,“ Dropsite News reports.

Netanyahu, who has outstanding International Criminal Court warrants to his name, accused Qatar of giving Hamas “sumptuous villas” and blasted world governments for condemning the strike, saying instead they “should applaud Israel.”

He signalled there would be more Israeli airstrikes in Qatar — or in Turkiye, where Hamas leaders have also traveled and been welcomed by the Erdoğan’s government.