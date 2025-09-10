International action required to ‘confront Israeli aggression’, says MBS

The international community must act to confront “Israeli aggression” after its attack on Doha, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said, Al Jazeera reports.

Speaking to the Saudi Shura Council on Wednesday, the crown prince emphasised that his country “rejects” the Israeli strike against Hamas officials in Qatar.

Bin Salman also expressed his condemnation of Israel’s war on Gaza.

“Gaza is Palestinian territory, and the rights of its people are inalienable and cannot be taken away by any aggression,” he said.