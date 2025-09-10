Israel says EU sending ‘wrong message’ over Gaza sanctions threat

Israel’s foreign minister has criticised comments by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in which she said she would push to sanction “extremist” Israeli ministers and curb trade ties over the dire situation in Gaza, AFP reports.

“The remarks made this morning by the President of the European Commission are regrettable. Some of them also echo the false propaganda of Hamas and its partners,” Gideon Saar wrote on X.

“Once again, Europe is sending the wrong message, which strengthens Hamas and the radical axis in the Middle East,” he added.