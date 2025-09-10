Israel defends Qatar strikes after rebuke from Trump

Israel’s UN envoy has defended targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar as the “right” decision, after the strikes on the US ally’s soil drew a rare rebuke from President Donald Trump, AFP reports.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations justified the decision, telling an Israeli radio station: “We don’t always act in the interests of the United States.”

“We are coordinated, they give us incredible support, we appreciate that, but sometimes we make decisions and inform the United States,” Danny Danon said.

“It was not an attack on Qatar; it was an attack on Hamas. We are not against Qatar, nor against any Arab country, we are currently against a terrorist organisation,” he told 103FM.

Danon said Israel was “still waiting for the results” of the operation.

“It is too early to comment on the outcome, but the decision is the right one,” he added.