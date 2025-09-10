Flotilla for Gaza reports second drone attack on boat at Tunisian port

The Global Sumud Flotilla, an international aid initiative to deliver vital supplies to Gaza, has said that one of its boats was attacked by a drone at a Tunisian port, the second such strike in two days.

The GSF, which is seeking to break Israel’s naval blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza using civilian boats, said in a statement that all passengers and crew were unharmed.

A Tunisian Coast Guard spokesperson did not respond to a call from Reuters. One of the flotilla’s organisers accused Israel of carrying out the attack.

“Israel continues to breach international law and terrorise us. We will sail to break the blockade on Gaza no matter what they do,” Saif Abukeshek, a member of the GSF steering committee, told Reuters.