PSX sustains record-setting streak

KARACHI: The Pakis­tan Stock Exchange (PSX) marked a positive closing for the eighth consecutive session, with the record-setting spree continuing into its sixth day.

Investor sentiment remained strong, particularly in the cement and fertiliser sectors, as expectations grow for a boost in demand driven by post-flood reconstruction and agricultural recovery.

Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Ltd (AHL), described the session as a “tug of war” between bulls and bears, with the former emerging victorious. As a result, the KSE-100 index ended the day at 156,564 points, up by 476 points or 0.31 per cent.

Mari Energy led the charge, with the stock rallying by 3.19pc to close at Rs697.69, buoyed by the recent signing of a $500 million memorandum of understanding between Pakistan and the United States to explore opportunities in critical minerals.

Fertiliser stocks also saw strong gains, with Engro Holdings, Fauji Fertiliser Company, and Engro Fertiliser contributing a combined 618 points to the day’s positive close. These stocks remain investor favourites due to their potential in a recovering economy.

On the macroeconomic front, remittances in August amounted to $3.14bn, marking a year-on-year increase of 6.6pc, though they were down 2pc compared to July.

Trading activity remained steady, with 1.07bn shares worth Rs55bn exchanged. K-Electric led the volume charts, with 169.6m shares traded.

Looking ahead, market momentum suggests the KSE-100 index could consolidate around the 155,000-156,000 point range, with 154,000 acting as a key support level if selling pressure intensifies.

According to Topline Securities, today’s trading session saw the index surge by 1,001 points before closing at 156,563, a net gain of 476 points or 0.31pc.

Key contributors to the positive momentum included Engro Holdings, Fauji Fertiliser, Meezan Bank, Mari Energy, and Engro Fertiliser, which together added 886 points to the index.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025