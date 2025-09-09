Spain bars Israel’s far-right ministers

Earlier today, Spain barred two far-right Israeli government ministers, a day after announcing measures aimed at stopping what it called “the genocide in Gaza”, Al Jazeera reports.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich would be sanctioned and “not be able to enter Spanish territory”, Madrid’s top diplomat Jose Manuel Albares told a news conference.

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are already the target of sanctions by Western countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Norway and Slovenia.