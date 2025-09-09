Govt urged to avoid spectrum auctions for sake of revenues

ISLAMABAD: The telecom industry, along with the GSMA, has urged the government not to use spectrum auctions as a revenue-generation tool.

During a meeting on Monday, the Spectrum Advisory Committee, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, discussed the challenges faced by the telecom sector. Key stakeholders, including the Chairman and CEO of the Telecom Operators Association (TOA), Amir Ibrahim, and representatives from other telecom companies, were present at the meeting.

Julian Gorman, GSMA’s Head of Asia-Pacific, led the global body and highlighted significant flaws in Pakistan’s spectrum policy. He pointed to high reserve prices and regulatory hurdles as factors undermining the progress of the telecom sector.

Amir Ibrahim emphasised the need for a pricing and policy framework that fosters investment. “With the right reforms, we can deliver faster networks, stronger exports, and meaningful digital inclusion,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima, Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, and senior officials from relevant ministries and regulators.

During the session, the government side noted that legal issues hindering spectrum allocation were being addressed to clear the spectrum stuck in litigation.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025