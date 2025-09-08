E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Israeli minister slams top court over ruling on Palestinian prisoners’ food

Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 11:48pm

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has lashed out at the country’s top court after it ordered improvements to food provided to Palestinian prisoners, AFP reports.

Addressing reporters at the scene of a shooting, Ben Gvir slammed the supreme court for ruling that the prison service must ensure adequate nutrition for security detainees.

“Just yesterday, the supreme court further eased the conditions of terrorists and murderers,” Ben Gvir said.

“That will not happen, not under our watch. Prison conditions will remain as they are. This adds deterrence.”

Speaking next to him, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added that “we will not make life easier on our enemies” and that the judges were “also part of this war”.

