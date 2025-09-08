‘Palestinian Authority must disappear from the map’: Smotrich

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the PA to be wiped from the map, and the villages of those behind the attack in occupied East Jerusalem to be reduced to ruins in retribution, Al Jazeera reports.

In a post on X, Smotrich condemned the “severe and horrific attack” on a bus in East Jerusalem, which Israeli officials say was carried out by Palestinians from the occupied West Bank.

“The State of Israel cannot accept a Palestinian Authority that raises and educates its children to murder Jews,” said Smotrich.

“The Palestinian Authority must disappear from the map, and the villages from which the terrorists came should look like Rafah and Beit Hanoon,” he added, referring to Palestinian cities in Gaza which have been devastated by Israel’s military offensive.