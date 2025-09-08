EU says doesn’t ‘encourage’ aid flotillas to Gaza

The European Union has said it does not “encourage” aid flotillas heading to Gaza, as vessels carrying humanitarian aid and pro-Palestinian activists, including Greta Thunberg, sail for the ravaged territory, AFP reports.

“We don’t encourage flotillas like this, because basically they can escalate the situation, and they also put their participants at risk,” EU spokeswoman Eva Hrncirova said.

She said the EU believes the “best way… to deliver the humanitarian aid” is via partner organisations working on the ground.

“This is what we try to achieve, to deliver the humanitarian aid on a larger scale, and we keep the channels with Israel open, and we talk to Israeli authorities,” she said.