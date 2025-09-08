Mahmoud Abbas begins UK state visit to discuss ceasefire, aid for Gaza

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in the United Kingdom on an official three-day state visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to Al Jazeera.

The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to support ongoing efforts to achieve an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, end the destruction and starvation of the Palestinian people, ensure the release of captives and detainees, facilitate the immediate entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces, according to Wafa news agency.

The talks will also address enabling Palestine to assume full responsibility for governing the ravaged Gaza Strip.