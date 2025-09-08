E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Mahmoud Abbas begins UK state visit to discuss ceasefire, aid for Gaza

Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 10:30am

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in the United Kingdom on an official three-day state visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to Al Jazeera.

The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to support ongoing efforts to achieve an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, end the destruction and starvation of the Palestinian people, ensure the release of captives and detainees, facilitate the immediate entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces, according to Wafa news agency.

The talks will also address enabling Palestine to assume full responsibility for governing the ravaged Gaza Strip.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.