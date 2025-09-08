E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Israeli president urges establishment of Oct 7 inquiry commission

Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 10:02am

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has said the country “must establish a state commission of inquiry” into what led to the October 7 attack, which the government has been resisting for nearly two years, Al Jazeera reports.

“This is the right course of action, and it must be done as soon as possible,” Herzog said in comments carried by The Times of Israel. He was speaking at the October Council, a group representing family members of captives and those killed in the Hamas-led assault in 2023.

“We must study the failure and the disaster in depth, this entire catastrophe, in order to understand, learn, and draw lessons. We must establish a state commission of inquiry,” the president said.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.