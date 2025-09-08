Israeli president urges establishment of Oct 7 inquiry commission

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has said the country “must establish a state commission of inquiry” into what led to the October 7 attack, which the government has been resisting for nearly two years, Al Jazeera reports.

“This is the right course of action, and it must be done as soon as possible,” Herzog said in comments carried by The Times of Israel. He was speaking at the October Council, a group representing family members of captives and those killed in the Hamas-led assault in 2023.

“We must study the failure and the disaster in depth, this entire catastrophe, in order to understand, learn, and draw lessons. We must establish a state commission of inquiry,” the president said.