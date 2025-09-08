E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Hoteliers in AJK seek tax relief, interest-free loans amid ‘industry collapse’

Tariq Naqash Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

MUZAFFARABAD:The Joint Action Committee of Hotels, Guesthouses, Restaurants, and Marriage Halls in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday urged the government to declare Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley and Muzaffarabad calamity-hit areas and extend relief to the crisis-stricken hospitality sector.

The demand was made at an emergency meeting of the committee, convened by Adnan Awan from Muzaffarabad, with chairman Raja Ilyas Khan, coordinator Abrar Ahmed Butt, and several members from Neelum, Kotli, Mirpur, Rawalakot, and Bagh participating via video link.

Participants said the hotel and allied industries had endured massive financial losses this year, with several properties also damaged in Neelum and Jhelum valleys.

“The situation is so dire that we are unable to pay the salaries of our employees, let alone building rents and utility bills,” the members noted, recalling that the sector had faced a similar crisis last year.

They pointed out that the India-Pakistan conflict in May had disrupted tourist inflows, while subsequent heavy rains and cloudburst-induced flash floods devastated infrastructure and left many tourists stranded, denting the region’s reputation as a safe destination.

“Now, whatever is left is being further burdened by the tax authorities and the forced imposition of point-of-sale systems at our expense,” they said.

The committee demanded a five-year exemption from income tax and GST, interest-free loans through the Bank of AJK, and waiver of interest installments on existing loans.

“We are not seeking write-offs, only a suspension of interest payments until the industry returns to stability,” they clarified. Appealing to the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee for support, the hoteliers warned that the sector had been financially crippled and could not survive without urgent intervention.

“We hope the government will meet our genuine demands and help us pay staff salaries, electricity bills, and building rents,” they added.

Speaking toDawn, Mr Butt said nearly 58,000 people across Azad Kashmir were directly dependent on the hospitality sector for their livelihoods. Without immediate relief, he warned, its collapse would exacerbate unemployment and economic distress in the region.

He estimated that the crises had inflicted losses of around Rs5 billion on the AJK economy.

“Given the grim circumstances, many member entities have already laid off or are considering laying off a sizable portion of their staff,” he said.

“This will only multiply the already alarming unemployment ratio in the state, which is why the hospitality sector has been compelled to seek relief from the government.” No official reaction was immediately available on the demand.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

THE devastation unleashed by the floods across Punjab — with Sindh facing a similar situation — is nothing short...
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.