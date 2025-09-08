E-Paper | September 08, 2025

131mm rain leads to flooding in Faisalabad

A Correspondent Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

TOBA TEK SINGH: The heavy rainfall in Faisalabad on Sunday inundated low-lying areas, including Johar Colony, New Civil Lines, Nematabad, Abdullahpur and Samundri Road.

The highest rainfall of 131mm was recorded on the Jail Road. The rain continued for several hours in Faisalabad and it submerged roads and streets in the areas of Jhang Road, Chak Jhumra Road, Jail Road, Samundari Road and Jaranwala Road, which severely affected the traffic.

Besides Jail Road’s highest rainfall of 131mm, Gulistan Colony recorded 127mm, Madina Town 69mm, Ghulam Muhammad Abad 67mm, Dogar Basti 83mm and Allama Iqbal Colony and adjoining areas received 67mm rain.

Wasa was draining rainwater out of main highways and intersections when this report was filed.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

