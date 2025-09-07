E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Israeli army claims two ‘projectiles’ launched from Gaza Strip

Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 11:44am

The Israeli army has claimed that two projectiles were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel this morning, one of which was intercepted, AFP reports.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of Netivot and in the communities near the Gaza Strip, two projectiles were identified crossing from the central Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” the army said in a statement.

“One projectile was intercepted, and one fell in an open area.”

It was the first time in several months that launches from Gaza threatened Netivot, a town of about 50,000 people around 10 kilometres from the Palestinian territory.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Destroying Karachi through development

Destroying Karachi through development

The recent havoc wreaked by rains is a reminder that the megapolis exists in a fragile ecosystem, due in large part to aggressive real-estate projects.

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...