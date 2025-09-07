Gaza aid flotilla from Tunisia delayed

The departure from Tunisia of pro-Palestinian activists seeking to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza with aid boats has been postponed, organisers say, according to AFP.

It was planned for today, but organisers said they rescheduled the boats’ departure from Tunis to September 10 due to “technical and logistical reasons beyond management’s control”.

The Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, which aimed to join boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla that have already left from Spain and Italy, had already been delayed by bad weather.