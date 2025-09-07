E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Protesters at Palestine Action rally are ‘not terrorists’, says participant

Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 09:00am

Polly Smith, a 74-year-old retiree, said those at a London rally held by the Palestine Action group “are not terrorists”, adding: “The ban must be lifted.”

Nigel, a 62-year-old CEO of a recycling company who declined to give his surname to AFP, said the government’s ban imposed in July was “totally inappropriate”.

“They should spend more time working on trying to stop genocide, rather than trying to stop protesters,” he told AFP before being arrested as protesters chanted “Shame on you!” at police.

