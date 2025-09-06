E-Paper | September 06, 2025

One child killed every hour in Gaza: NGO

Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 08:04pm

Save the Children has said that at least one Palestinian child is killed every hour on average by Israeli forces in Gaza over nearly 23 months of fighting, Al Jazeera reports.

“This is a shameful statistic — a horrific new low in a war characterised by a constant stream of them,” Save the Children’s regional director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe, Ahmad Alhendawi, said.

“Worst of all, we saw this coming. Systematic attacks on children’s homes, playgrounds, schools and hospitals, starvation by design — the world is doing nothing to stop it.”

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
06 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

BY and large, it is the low-income countries that face the greatest burden of disease. Several factors contribute to...
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...