One child killed every hour in Gaza: NGO

Save the Children has said that at least one Palestinian child is killed every hour on average by Israeli forces in Gaza over nearly 23 months of fighting, Al Jazeera reports.
“This is a shameful statistic — a horrific new low in a war characterised by a constant stream of them,” Save the Children’s regional director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe, Ahmad Alhendawi, said.
“Worst of all, we saw this coming. Systematic attacks on children’s homes, playgrounds, schools and hospitals, starvation by design — the world is doing nothing to stop it.”