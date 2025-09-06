E-Paper | September 06, 2025

EU not ‘living up to responsibilities’ on Gaza: Belgium

Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 09:01am

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot has said the EU’s credibility on foreign policy is “collapsing” because of the bloc’s failure to act over Israel’s war on Gaza.

“It is undeniable, we are not going to bury our heads in the sand, that the European Union at this stage is not living up to its responsibilities in this enormous humanitarian crisis,” Prevot said in an interview.

“It is clear that, in the eyes of the public, the credibility of the European Union’s foreign policy on this particular issue is collapsing.”

“There is a moral obligation, and there is also a legal imperative to act; countries are parties to international conventions and treaties that oblige them to take all necessary measures to prevent genocide from occurring,” said Belgium’s top diplomat.

“We must be proactive defenders of international law.”

