Deadly arrogance

RELIGIONS, particularly Islam, are supposed to address the ethical ills that afflict mankind. In fact, in Islamic tradition, akhlaq (morals, ethics) is a well-developed science, deriving lessons from the Quran and ahadith on how to deal with ethical situations across the spectrum of life.

Moreover, the Holy Prophet (PBUH), whose noble birth we celebrate today, is considered the perfect ethical exemplar, who taught us how to behave in family settings and in the workplace, during war and during peace, individually and socially, etc.

Amongst the biggest ethical evils, as per the Quran and the teachings of the Blessed Prophet, are arrogance and pride, which, unfortunately, are found in abundance in all settings. This can range from states practising arrogance, for example, when the powerful and unaccountable unleash death and destruction upon innocents, as Israel and the US are currently doing in Gaza. It can also include how we treat those with less power and money than us, for example domestic staff, street vendors etc.

The Quran is very clear on how arrogance is a reviled trait in the eyes of the Almighty. One of the archetypes of arrogance repeatedly mentioned in the Holy Book is pharaoh, whose haughty utterances and actions are thoroughly condemned. For example, in Surah Naziyat pharaoh, a mere mortal, boasts that “I am your lord, most high.” Elsewhere, in Surah Zukhruf, pharaoh wrongly claims that Egypt’s mighty Nile flows under his feet. Compare this to the clear warning in Surah Isra, where man is commanded not to walk on the earth arrogantly.

Authentic ahadith are equally critical of the arrogant. As per one hadith, it is stated that “there is a special section for the arr­ogant people in hell”. At another point it is stated that “the one who is arrogant will be degraded by Allah”, while yet another tradition warns that “the worst kind of pride is considering the creatures lowly”.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) treated the weakest with dignity.

Throughout his blessed life, the Holy Prophet displayed disdain for arrogance, and preferred humility and simplicity to vanity and ostentation. In fact, apart from his insistence on tauheed (monotheism), the tribal aristocrats of Makkah took exception to the fact that he treated the weakest individuals in that society — slaves, women, children, orphans, those without strong tribal affiliation — with dignity and respect.

How could a ‘low-born’ slave be considered equal in the eyes of the Almighty to a ‘high-born’ merchant of Makkah belonging to a powerful tribe, they wondered. For them, this amounted to ‘blasphemy’. Sadly, these pre-Islamic prejudices, with roots in jahiliya, have survived, as even in our society caste, tribe and financial position can define an individual’s status in society, rather than the strength of their character.

In fact, these prejudices are not limited to tribal or rural parts of the country; such attitudes thrive even in the cities where wealth — gained by means fair or foul — is the marker of success and status. The poor are an afterthought, not worthy of human dignity. Islam strongly condemns such vile attitudes.

In the view of the Most High, the best among humanity are the “most righteous”, while in a hadith, those with the best character are equated with those with the best faith. In the divine hierarchy, money, family connections and other ephemeral affiliations have no value; only a person’s character counts. And nothing destroys character like arrogance.

The most knowledgeable individual to ever walk the earth — the Holy Prophet, described as the ‘City of knowledge’ in a hadith — was a picture of humility. Thr­toughout history, even apart from prophets, the people of knowledge have always been humble. When they reflect on the realities of the universe — the vastn­ess of the cosmos, the ancientness of time, the deeper mysteries of creation — they realise they know nothing, and prostrate before Allah Almighty, who “tau­ght man which he knew not”. When the people of knowledge express their total helplessness and humility before the Most High, on what basis do the arrogant walk haughtily on the land?

And when arrogance mixes with ignorance, the results are lethal. After all, as per a saying of Hazrat Ali, “ignorance is death for the living”. Unfortunately, in our society the arrogant and the ignorant — the ‘living dead’ in the light of this saying — appear to dominate, while the people of knowledge are brushed aside as weak and unworthy, or harassed for speaking the truth.

But we must remember that arrogance is a death sentence in this world and the next, as the fate of pharaoh and those of his ilk demonstrates. The only solution, as per the Quran and the Holy Prophet’s example, lies in humility and character-building, while giving dignity and respect to all, regardless of ‘social’ and monetary status.

The writer is a member of staff.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025