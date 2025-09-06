E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Judge hands over challan copies to accused in money laundering case

Malik Asad Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:53am

ISLAMABAD: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasruminallah on Thursday distributed copies of the challan among the accused, retired Colonel Khalilur Rehman, personal staff officer of Bahria Town founder Malik Riaz, and two others, in the alleged money laundering case.

The judge fixed Sept 10 for indictment proceedings.

Copies of the challan were handed over to Retired Col Khalilur Rehman during the hearing. The attendance of the accused Imran marked through video link, while Mushtaq was present in the court. Mushtaq and Imran are expected to be produced in the court on the next date of hearing.

The FIA’s Money Laundering Wing has registered the case, alleging that the accused illegally transferred funds abroad for Malik Riaz’s Dubai property project.

The case comes amid mounting legal troubles for the real estate tycoon. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar revealed earlier last month that investigators had found “incontrovertible proof” of large-scale money laundering and corruption by Malik Riaz and Bahria Town. He said the FIA had recently raided Rawalpindi’s Safari Hospital, which was allegedly being used as a “front office” to conceal cash and records.

According to the minister, hospital ambulances were employed to transport money and documents to avoid suspicion.

Tarar said the raid unearthed evidence of Rs1.12 billion in money laundering, with further amounts expected to surface as the probe expands. He alleged that Bahria Town’s chief financial officer and finance director were linked to operators running hawala and hundi transactions for sending funds abroad.

The minister added that Bahria Town staff attempted to destroy documents during the raid, but investigators managed to seize most of the records. He clarified that the government’s investigation was focused on Malik Riaz, his family and company officials, and not on residents of Bahria Town.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

