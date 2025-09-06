Plea for FIR against Sindh governor, others dismissed

KARACHI: A sessions court dismissed an application seeking registration of an FIR against the Sindh governor, deputy commissioner (East) and others for allegedly demolishing an under-construction house with the help of police and the district administration.

Advocate Farhat Gul Malik moved an application under Sections 22-A and 22-B of the criminal procedure code before Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Azizur Rehman Junejo, seeking directions to register an FIR against Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, the DC-East, Aziz Bhatti SHO and others.

He alleged that they had illegally used force and demolished his under-construction house on the complaint of the governor and some private persons.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court dismissed the plea, observing that the applicant had failed to make out his case.

In the order, the judge noted an application under Section 22-A of the CrPC for registration of an FIR requires the complainant to be an aggrieved person

It said that the applicant had lost the right to initiate criminal proceedings against the proposed accused as he had already transferred the property in his wife’s name.

