E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Plea for FIR against Sindh governor, others dismissed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:53am

KARACHI: A sessions court dismissed an application seeking registration of an FIR against the Sindh governor, deputy commissioner (East) and others for allegedly demolishing an under-construction house with the help of police and the district administration.

Advocate Farhat Gul Malik moved an application under Sections 22-A and 22-B of the criminal procedure code before Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Azizur Rehman Junejo, seeking directions to register an FIR against Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, the DC-East, Aziz Bhatti SHO and others.

He alleged that they had illegally used force and demolished his under-construction house on the complaint of the governor and some private persons.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court dismissed the plea, observing that the applicant had failed to make out his case.

In the order, the judge noted an application under Section 22-A of the CrPC for registration of an FIR requires the complainant to be an aggrieved person

It said that the applicant had lost the right to initiate criminal proceedings against the proposed accused as he had already transferred the property in his wife’s name.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

IT is difficult to disagree with the remarks of the Supreme Court’s Justice Athar Minallah, who on Thursday...
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
06 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

BY and large, it is the low-income countries that face the greatest burden of disease. Several factors contribute to...
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...