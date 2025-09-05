E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Hamas decries Israel’s intensified attacks on Gaza City

Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 09:20pm

Hamas has denounced Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz’s announcement of escalating attacks on Gaza City, describing it as a “criminal plan” to destroy the city and pressure residents into forced displacement, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, the group said Israel’s targeting of high-rise residential towers in heavily populated areas amounts to “crimes against humanity”.

“The occupation army’s strikes on densely populated towers are part of an organised crime of forcible transfer,” the group said, rejecting Israel’s claims that such buildings are being used by “resistance fighters” as “false pretexts to justify its brutality”.

Hamas urged the international community, the UN Security Council, and international courts to take immediate action to halt Israel’s genocidal war and to hold Israeli leaders accountable.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to widen the war and prolong its duration will “only bring more failure and losses” for Israel, it said.

Live Gaza Invasion
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...