A role model for all

You know what I regret now? Wasting my time following people who I eventually realised were not worth my attention. When someone’s star power dazzled me, I made it a mission to learn everything about them, believing they reflected all I valued. But they all had weaknesses and human flaws, which I ignored in my adoration.

As we grow, our tastes and lives change, and so do the people we look up to. Yet, there is one person who remains the greatest role model of all time — Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). We may know about him, but we often don’t reflect upon his life as deeply as we should.

One of the most fascinating things about our Holy Prophet’s personality is that he embodied the message he brought to us — what he preached was what he practised, even before he became Allah Almighty’s Messenger. Chosen as a guide for all mankind, and the last of the messengers, he showed us the perfect way to lead our lives in a righteous, honest, and meaningful way. The lessons from his life are countless, with examples from both his public and private life guiding us in all kinds of situations. His are the only footsteps we need to follow for success in this world and, of course, the Hereafter — since that life is eternal.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) showed us how to live a kind, honest, and purposeful life. He showed love to children, respect to elders and care for everyone around him. There are many stories from his life that show us what to do in both good and bad times, in everyday activities and in challenging situations, without compromising our principles and beliefs.

Good role models help us grow into better people. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the best role model of all, and his life is full of lessons that we can follow to make our lives meaningful

Here we will look at just a few of such incidents from his life and the qualities he displayed, so we can follow in his footsteps — for he is the greatest hero there can ever be.

Honesty and trustworthiness

Even before he became a prophet at the age of 40, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was known as an honest and trustworthy person. His integrity in all his dealings earned him the nickname “Al-Amin” (The Trustworthy).

When the Ka’aba was being rebuilt, the tribes of Makkah argued about who would place the Black Stone (Hajar al-Aswad) in its corner. To avoid conflict, they agreed to let Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) decide, since they all trusted him to be impartial and fair. He placed the stone on a large cloth and asked each tribal leader to hold it from the sides. Together they carried it to the Ka’aba, and the Prophet (PBUH) placed it in its rightful place.

Lesson: Always be honest, truthful and fair, so people trust you no matter what.

Love for learning

Learning and spreading knowledge was of great importance to the Prophet (PBUH). He spent his life spreading the message of Islam and encouraged both boys and girls to seek knowledge. He welcomed questions and answered them patiently.

The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Seeking knowledge is an obligation upon every Muslim.” — (Sunan Ibn Majah) Lesson: Studying and gaining knowledge is not just to please our parents or teachers — it is also a command from Allah and His Prophet (PBUH).

Humility and simplicity

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) lived very simply. He did his own chores, helped his wives at home, mended his own clothes, milked goats and sat on the ground with everyone else. His clothes were plain, and he disliked arrogance or the display of wealth.

Once, he slept on a mat of palm fibres that left marks on his body. When a companion offered him a softer mattress, he replied: “What is there between myself and the world? I am like a rider who stops to rest beneath the shade of a tree, then leaves it and goes on his way.” — (Sunan Ibn Majah) Lesson: Stay humble and don’t chase worldly possessions or show off.

Good manners and smile

Good manners and kindness were hallmarks of the Prophet’s character. He always had a smile for everyone and spread positivity, even with those who treated him harshly.

Abdullah ibn Al-Harith said: “I have never seen anyone who smiles more than the Prophet (PBUH).” — (Tirmidhi) The Prophet (PBUH) also said: “Your smiling in the face of your brother is charity.” — (Tirmidhi)

Lesson: Small acts of kindness, like smiling or saying a kind word, can brighten someone’s day and are regarded as acts of charity.

Kindness to All

The Prophet (PBUH) was gentle and caring, even with those who opposed him. After he began preaching Islam, many people became his enemies, yet he always showed kindness and patience.

Anas ibn Malik (RA), who served him for years, said: “I never saw the Prophet (PBUH) shout, scold harshly or strike anyone.”

Lesson: Be kind even to those who are not kind to you. Your actions reflect your character, not theirs.

Helping those in need

The Prophet (PBUH) loved helping the poor, orphans and the sick. He never turned anyone away, even when he had little himself.

The Prophet (PBUH) said: “I and the person who looks after an orphan and provides for him will be in Paradise like this,” and he joined his index and middle fingers together. — (Bukhari)

Lesson: Share what you have with others, especially those in need, and Allah will help you when you are in need.

Generosity to guests

The Prophet (PBUH) welcomed guests warmly, even when he had little food at home. He often shared whatever was available, even if it meant his family would go hungry.

He said: “Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day should serve his guest generously.” — (Bukhari) The Prophet (PBUH) showed no discrimination between guests of different religions and treated all with equal kindness.

Lesson: Treat every guest with generosity, no matter who they are.

Forgiveness and patience

The Prophet’s (PBUH) life was full of hardships, yet he faced them with patience and trust in Allah. He forgave those who wronged him, showing us the power of mercy.

When the Prophet (PBUH) returned to Makkah at the conquest, the Quraish feared revenge. Instead, he told them: “Go, for you are free.”

Lesson: Forgive others, especially when you have the power to take revenge.

The life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is full of lessons for us. If we try to follow even a little of his examples in our daily lives — by being kind, forgiving, helpful and truthful — we can make our homes, schools and communities better places.

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 6th, 2025