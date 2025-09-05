Israeli attacks across Gaza kill 44 Palestinians: medical sources Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 04:05pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel At least 44 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since dawn today, including at least 30 in Gaza City, medical sources tell Al Jazeera. They included at least seven children killed in intensifying attacks on Gaza City. Live Gaza Invasion Live Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews کیا کراچی کبھی پاکستان کا پانچواں صوبہ بنے گا؟ غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ اسد اللہ مینگل: پہلا ’مسنگ پرسن‘ جس کے قتل نے بلوچستان کی سیاست کو بدلا Dawn News English SCO Summit in China: Global South vs US Tariffs The Voice of Hind Rajab: Why Gaza Girl’s Story Brought a 23-Minute Standing Ovation At Film Festival Bayrou Faces Confidence Vote – What’s Next for France’s Govt? Gaza-Israel Roundup: Heavy Bombardment, Rising Death Toll, and Aid Blockade Should Pakistan Create More Provinces? Ahmed Mehboob On Devolution Of Power, Costs Explained: The Unrest, Protests In Indonesia SCO 2025: All You Need To Know Comments Closed