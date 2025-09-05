Over 3,900 villages affected by flooding in Chenab, Ravi-Sutlej: Punjab PDMA

The Punjab PDMA has stated that flooding in the Chenab River and along the Ravi-Sutlej, according to a report.

It added that 3.8 million people have been affected by flooding, citing the Punjab relief commissioner.

“1.8 million people trapped by floods have been rescued and relocated to safe places,” the report read. “In areas affected by severe flooding, 415 relief camps have been set up, with another 466 camps set up in other flooded areas.

“To provide medical treatment for livestock, 398 veterinary camps have been established,” the report added.