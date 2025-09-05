Dir college students protest closure of Botany dept

LOWER DIR: Dozens of girl students of Government Girls Degree College Paluso Jandol, on Thursday, staged a protest against the sudden closure of the Botany department, blocking the Munda Samarbagh Road for several hours.

Carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of education facilities and restoration of the department, the protesters said the decision was unjust and amounted to jeopardising future of girl students.

Local political and social figures, including former MPA Haji Bahadar Khan of ANP, former tehsil nazim Humayun Khan of JI, Dr Sarbuland Khan, and chairman Shah Izzat Khan also addressed the protesters.

The leaders demanded that the notification regarding the closure of the department be withdrawn within three days, otherwise, they warned, the protest movement would be expanded.

The students and elders unanimously declared that any anti-education step would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the Samarbagh tehsil council also unanimously opposed the provincial government’s decision to privatise public institutions, declaring that the move would not be accepted under any circumstances.

The council meeting, chaired by tehsil chairman Syed Saeed Ahmad Bacha, was attended by all its members. Briefing the media after the session, Saeed Ahmad said the plan to privatise educational institutions and health centres within the tehsil was injustice to the people.

He argued that instead of selling off national assets, the government should initiate departmental action against officials found neglecting their duties.

He urged members of the national and provincial assemblies to raise their voice against the initiative and play their role in halting the process.

He also announced that a strong protest movement, rising above political affiliations, would be launched if the government proceeded with the privatisation policy.

Mr Bacha further criticised the damage assessment surveys carried out by local village secretaries after recent rains, saying the reports were flawed and ignored elected representatives.

He demanded that fresh, transparent surveys be conducted in the flood-hit areas in the presence of local government officials.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025