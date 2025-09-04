Israel condemns Gaza ‘genocide’ comments from EU official

Israel has slammed remarks made by European Commission vice president Teresa Ribera in which she called the military offensive in Gaza a “genocide”, accusing her of being a “mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda”, AFP reports.

“We strongly condemn the baseless allegations made by the executive vice president of the European Commission,” Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein wrote on X.

“Instead of parroting the ‘genocide’ blood libel spread by Hamas, Ribera should have called for the release of all hostages and for Hamas to lay down its arms so that the war can end. “