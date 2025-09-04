E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Shangla is a victim of official neglect

From the Newspaper Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 09:13am

TORRENTIAL rains and flash floods left at least 23 people dead in Shangla recently. The ongoing monsoon onslaught has destroyed houses, mosques and schools. Roads and bridges have been swept away. The district’s mountainous communities remain delinked from the mainstream. And, farmland has been severely damaged, compounding the suffering of already vulnerable families.

When such disasters strike, Shangla’s residents face immediate and severe disruption in electricity supply. Most villages have to depend on small, locally-built generators along the rivers. This happens even though two dams in Shangla produce around 86MW of electricity, which far exceeds the district’s estimated requirement of 7MW. Yet, due to policy restrictions, the power generated in Shangla is not supplied to the local communities. As a result, when floods damage the local generators, the entire region and its people are forced to suffer in darkness.

Communication is another casualty. Internet service, already unreliable across the district, collapses almost entirely during such events. With damaged lines and disrupted signals, residents are cut off from vital information, unable to contact loved ones, or access digital resources, which is a serious handicap in an era in which connectivity is a basic necessity.

Road infrastructure, too, is a long-standing vulnerability. The road to the Kana region, serving at least 10 major villages, is a telling example. Originally constructed in 1964 under the Wali of Swat, it remained largely neglected for decades and is only now, in 2025, under-going reconstruction — a process that began after public protests and threats.

Floods wreak havoc on such roads, and given the lethargic pace of repairs, damage can mean years of isolation. This affects not just transportation, but also timely access to health facilities, schools and the district headquarters.

Scientific evidence shows that Pakistan is among the top 10 countries most affected by climate change. Glacial melt, erratic monsoons, and more intense rainfall events are increasing the frequency and severity of floods in regions like Shangla.

Deforestation, unregulated construction, inefficient drainage systems, and fragile infrastructure — from power lines to rural roads — compound the risk, turning heavy rains into lethal disasters.

By ignoring these factors, the govern-ment is only allowing the tragedy to keep revisiting the area year after year. Climate change adaptation is no longer optional, it is a survival imperative. Shangla’s tragedy should serve as a call for urgent, coordinated action.

Strengthening infrastructure, improving early warning systems, enforcing environ- mental protections, upgrading communi- cation networks, and heavily investing in disaster-resilient housing are essential steps. The government must also integrate local communities into disaster risk reduction plans, ensuring they are trained and equipped to respond.

Pakistan needs binding national and provincial policies that link climate change adaptation with development planning. Budget allocations for disaster prepared-ness must be treated as an investment, not a charitable afterthought.

As the people of Shangla bury their dead and rebuild their lives, the nation must move beyond fatalism, confront the reality of climate change, and commit to policies that protect lives and livelihoods.

Asad Khan
Shangla

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...
Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...