E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Israel rejects Hamas statement on readiness for Gaza ceasefire

Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 08:42am

Netanyahu’s office has rejected Hamas’s statement announcing its readiness to reach a ceasefire deal, Al Jazeera reports.

It said “the war can end immediately” on the conditions set by the Israeli cabinet, which includes the release of all Israeli captives and the Palestinian group’s disarmament.

A statement also reiterated Israel’s demands for “the demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip, Israeli security control of the Gaza Strip, and the establishment of an alternative civil government”.

Israeli news outlets also reported Defence Minister Israel Katz rejected Hamas’s statement by warning the group it only has “two options”.

Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on September 3, 2025. — Reuters/Mahmoud Issa
Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on September 3, 2025. — Reuters/Mahmoud Issa

