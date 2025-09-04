Israel rejects Hamas statement on readiness for Gaza ceasefire

Netanyahu’s office has rejected Hamas’s statement announcing its readiness to reach a ceasefire deal, Al Jazeera reports.

It said “the war can end immediately” on the conditions set by the Israeli cabinet, which includes the release of all Israeli captives and the Palestinian group’s disarmament.

A statement also reiterated Israel’s demands for “the demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip, Israeli security control of the Gaza Strip, and the establishment of an alternative civil government”.

Israeli news outlets also reported Defence Minister Israel Katz rejected Hamas’s statement by warning the group it only has “two options”.