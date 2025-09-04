Israel drops grenades near peacekeepers in Lebanon

BEIRUT: The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to peacekeepers who were working to clear roadblocks hindering access to a UN position on Tuesday morning.

“This is one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement of last November,” the UNIFIL said in a statement on Wedn­esday.

One grenade impacted within 20 metres and three within approximately 100 metres of UN personnel and vehicles.

UNIFIL said that the Israeli military had been informed in advance of UNIFIL’s road clearance work in the area, southeast of the village of Marwahin.

Commenting on the incident, Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said on X on Wednesday that troops stationed at an outpost in southern Lebanon had identified suspicious activity. They deployed several stun grenades in the vicinity “to disrupt and remove the potential threat.”

He said that after a review of the event, a clarification was sent through the military liaison channel, adding that no intentional fire was directed at UNIFIL personnel and that the security of civilians and Israeli forces “remains a top priority.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stresses that any acts that endanger the lives of the peacekeepers are completely unacceptable, his spokesperson, Step­hane Dujarric, said on Wednesday.

He demands that the parties uphold their responsibilities to ensure the safety and security of the peacekeepers and inviolability of UN installations. Last week, the United Nations Security Council unanimously extended the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon until the end of 2026, after which a year-long orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal will commence.

Established in 1978, UNIFIL patrols Lebanon’s southern border with Israel.

The Israeli military said troops “deployed several (stun) grenades” in response to “suspicious activity”, adding that “no intentional fire was directed at UNIFIL personnel”.

The UN force said Israel had been informed in advance of its plans to carry out road clearance work in that area, southeast of the border village of Marwahin.

It said endangering the lives of peacekeepers was “unacceptable and a serious violation” of a 2006 UN Security Council resolution that formed the basis of last year’s ceasefire.

Under the November agreement, UNIFIL has been assisting the Leb­anese army to dismantle Hezbollah military infrastructure in the south. France condemned Tuesday’s incident, calling for “the protection of the peacekeepers”.

Qatar called for “an urgent investigation into this attack and for those responsible to be brought to justice”.

The UN Security Council voted last week for peacekeepers to leave Lebanon in 2027, allowing only one final extension of its mandate after pressure from Israel and its US ally to wind up the nearly 50-year-old force.

Last year’s ceasefire stipulates that only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers can deploy in south Lebanon, excluding both the Israeli army and Hezbollah from the region.

However, Israel has maintained troops in five locations it deems strategic and still regularly strikes Hezbollah targets in a campaign it says will continue until the militant group has been disarmed.

Lebanon’s government is expected to convene on Friday to discuss the army’s plan to disarm Hezbollah, a mission the cabinet assigned it in early August.

On Wednesday, Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon killed four people.

The Israeli military said one of its attacks killed Hezbollah member Al-Munim Musa Sweidan.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025