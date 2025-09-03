Israel’s Shin Bet claims to foil Ben-Gvir assassination plot: report

Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, says it thwarted a plot by Hamas to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Al Jazeera reports citing The Times of Israel.

In a statement cited by the Israeli newspaper, Shin Bet said the suspects planned to target Ben-Gvir — one of the most hardline members of Israel’s government who has called to empty Gaza of Palestinians — with explosive-laden drones.

It said the suspects, part of a Hamas cell in Hebron in the occupied West Bank, were arrested in the last few weeks and the drones they obtained were seized.