Netherlands’ Utrecht University announces boycott of Israeli institutions

The Netherlands’ Utrecht University has announced a boycott of Israeli institutions due to the Israeli government’s genocidal policies against Palestinians, Al Jazeera reports.

The decision was announced by the university’s rector, Wilco Hazeleger.

“The situation in the world, and in Gaza in particular, requires us to act with a moral compass. There is great human suffering,” Hazeleger said, adding that while the academy requires openness and dialogue, Israeli state authorities have crossed a line with their genocidal policies.

“We have effectively stopped or suspended all institutional collaborations with Israeli parties and will not start any new collaborations; a boycott is in place until further notice,” he said.