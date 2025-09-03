Israeli anti-war protesters arrested in Jerusalem

Israel’s Army Radio has reported the arrest of 13 protesters who climbed onto the roof of the National Library in Jerusalem earlier today, protesting against the war and demanding a deal ensuring the return of the captives, according to Al Jazeera.

Dozens of activists could be seen on the roof of the building, unfurling a large banner showing an image of Netanyahu captioned: “You have given [the captives] up and killed them.”

A separate group of demonstrators set bins on fire outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem. Activists also blocked an access road to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

A protester on top of the National Library told Israeli broadcaster Kan that “extreme” actions were needed to get the government to act.

“A state must not give up on its citizens,” she said, referring to the 48 captives still in Gaza.