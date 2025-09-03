Israel launches new spy satellite in ‘message’ to enemies

Israel has launched a new spy satellite into orbit in what Defence Minister Israel Katz described as a “message” to its enemies that they are under continuous surveillance, AFP reports.

“The launch of the Ofek 19 satellite yesterday is an achievement of the highest global level. Few countries possess these capabilities,” Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X.

“This is also a message to all our enemies, wherever they may be — we are keeping an eye on you at all times and in every situation,” he added.