Spain’s PM slams Europe response to Gaza as ‘failure’

Europe’s response to Israel’s assault on Gaza has been a “failure” and risks undermining its global credibility, said Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Al Jazeera reports.

“It is a failure,” Sanchez said. “Absolutely. It is also the reality that, within the EU, there are countries that are divided when it comes to how to influence Israel.

“In my opinion, it’s not acceptable and we can’t last longer if we want to increase our credibility when it comes to other crises, such as the one we face in Ukraine.”

He also stated that the situation is “one of the darkest episodes of international relations in the 21st century”.