DC’s order barring food distribution among flood-hit challenged

LAHORE: A petition filed in the Lahore High Court challenges a notification issued by the Gujrat deputy commissioner (DC), barring the distribution of food among the flood-hit people without clearance from the Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

The petitioner, Nasir Hussain, states that the DC issued the impugned notification on Aug 29, 2025, prohibiting any non-governmental organisation or individual from providing food to the flood-hit people. He argued that the notification is a violation of the Constitution.

He further states that while many areas are currently hit by the floods, no such notification has been issued anywhere else in the country.

He maintains that preventing any person from helping the flood-hit people is a violation of both “humanity and the law.” Therefore, he asks the court to set aside the DC’s notification.

The impugned notification cites some reports about the distribution of unchecked food in the flood-affected areas of Gujrat district, posing a serious threat to public health.

“No food, cooked or uncooked, food hampers, edibles, drinking water, milk and any eatable item shall be distributed without a written clearance from the Punjab Food Authority/District Health Authority, Gujrat, in the territorial jurisdiction of the district,” the notification says.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025