Traffic issues at Faizabad Interchange dominate city managers’ discussion

ISLAMABAD: City managers on Tuesday discussed various options for resolving traffic issues at Faizabad Interchange and directed the consultant to complete a viable design for this project.

During a meeting, which was chaired by CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa, the engineering wing gave a briefing on the proposed project. The meeting was informed that the design is being finalised by the consultant.

The meeting was informed that the final decision of the selection of design would be made once the consultant completed its proposed designing as three separate options were under discussion - construction of flyover from Capt Karnal Sher Khan Road to connect it with Islamabad Expressway for Lahore-bound traffic, flyover plus underpass or new slips roads.

An engineer said the design of the flyover option would likely get the nod from city managers.

The CDA chairman directed for early completion of design keeping in view of future requirement.

It is relevant to note here that recently, CDA had opened the bid for expansion of existing loops under a project worth Rs200 million. However later, on the CDA management decided to shelve the project and opt for remodeling of Faizabad Interchange.

Meanwhile, the meeting discussed the expected launching of two mega projects – Shaheen Chowk underpass and G.T. Road flyover. It was told that the bidding process of both projects had been completed and now contractors were all set to start the project. The bids of both projects were won by the joint venture of Habib Construction Service and ZKB.

The participants of the meeting discussed launching of these two projects on September 5, if rain permitted. Whereas, it was also discussed that launching should be delayed for one week to avoid the upcoming rain spell.

“Launching/inauguration of these two mega projects on September 5 was discussed but the final decision had not been made,” said a participants of the meeting.

Meanwhile, a press release said the CDA chairman, while discussing Shaheen Chowk underpass project, had directed that an alternative traffic plan should be formulated to maintain smooth traffic flow during construction activities and that temporary parking arrangements for citizens and university students be made on the adjacent space near Fatima Jinnah Park.

He further instructed that keeping in view the rainy season, all arrangements related to groundbreaking and commencement of work on the project should be finalised soon.

“A detailed briefing was given on the T-Chowk Rawat flyover project, and it was informed that the bidding process has been completed. The CDA chairman directed that LED lights and SMDs be installed on a permanent basis for the T-Chowk Rawat flyover project,” the press release said.

Meanwhile, the press release further said the meeting was briefed that to ensure proper and modern lighting arrangements in Islamabad city, installation of LED lights was ongoing on the main highways from Srinagar Highway to the New International Airport, Faizabad to Shah Faisal Mosque and on Margalla Road from F-5 to F-11 sector. Furthermore, old and defective lights on the main highways of Islamabad were being replaced on a priority basis with new, modern and aesthetically pleasing LED lights, the press release added.

It further claimed that the process of changing 1,419 LED lights in Islamabad has been completed while the remaining lights will also be replaced within the current month.

The CDA chairman instructed that installation of lights and poles in F-9 Park and other remaining parks in Islamabad should be completed soon.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the project to upgrade the CDA Nursery into “Gardenia Hub”.

The meeting was briefed that the CDA Nursery had been upgraded as a “Gardenia Hub,” wherein the construction of greenhouses and floral shops had been completed.

The meeting was briefed that work on the boundary walls, along with the uplift of graveyards located on the expressway will be completed soon.

