Upper Kohistan to get six early warning stations for Glofs

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has started setting up six early warning stations for glacial lake outburst floods in the calamity-prone Kandia valley of Upper Kohistan district.

“These early warning systems will be set up at six different points and connected with PMD headquarters in Islamabad via satellite,” Upper Kohistan deputy commissioner Tariq Ali Khan told reporters on Tuesday.

A PMD technical team, tasked with establishing the stations, held a briefing with the deputy commissioner before leaving for the high-altitude Kandia valley.

“These stations will be built around six lakes formed by melting glaciers in the valley, as due to abrupt climate change, these lakes pose serious threats to nearby settlements,” Mr Khan said.

PMD team briefs DC about initiative

He said that the stations would remain under constant monitoring at PMD’s Islamabad headquarters, where all data would be collected in real time.

“In case of flooding or a surge in water levels and cloudbursts, the PMD will issue early warnings to the National Disaster Management Authority and Provincial Disaster Management Authority,” he said.

According to the deputy commissioner, once the NDMA and PDMA issue alerts, the district administration will be able to relocate vulnerable communities to safer locations in time.

“Kandia valley has suffered huge human and financial losses in the past in natural calamities. These early warning systems, which would also be equipped with sirens, will play a pivotal role in saving lives,” Mr Khan said.

He added that the district administration was also extending full support to the PMD in establishing the stations, which would be a new phenomenon in such a remote district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Giving details of recent relocation efforts, the deputy commissioner said that during the fresh monsoon spell, around 280 families were shifted to safer places due to threats of glacial lake outburst floods in Kandia valley.

“Besides relocating vulnerable families, we are also creating awareness among local communities,” Mr Khan said.

PRICES SURGE: Flour prices have surged by more than 40 per cent in local markets following the Punjab government’s ban on the transportation of wheat grains to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The price of a 20kg ordinary flour bag has jumped to Rs2,100 from Rs1,500 after Punjab imposed the transportation ban,” owner of a general store Mohammad Fayyaz told reporters on Wednesday.

The rates of all 20kg flour varieties, including fine quality, have also recorded an increase of over 40 per cent since the restrictions were enforced the other day.

Mr Fayyaz warned that if the ban was not lifted immediately, flour prices could rise further, and shortages in local markets could not be ruled out.

Meanwhile, nanbais (bread makers) in the city and surrounding areas have reduced the weight of bread and cautioned the district administration about a possible price hike.

“If the administration fails to control the soaring wheat flour prices, we will have no option but to raise bread rates,” a nanbai said, urging the government to take up the wheat transportation issue with Punjab authorities.

The district price control and review committee led by the deputy commissioner has yet to review the situation developed after the Punjab government put in place a ban on the transportation of wheat flour to KP.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025